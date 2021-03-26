After decades, city to sell former polluted Laclede Gas site to private developer

ST. LOUIS — The last pieces of the former Carondelet Coke site, once one of the most polluted properties in the region, are close to being ready for new development after a 15-year cleanup effort that took far longer than city officials expected.
“This was an extremely challenging site," said Otis Williams, head of city economic development office the St. Louis Development Corp. "This was, if not the dirtiest site in Eastern Missouri, it was close to it.”
The board of the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, the city's land bank, on Tuesday authorized its staff to enter into a contract to sell the last pieces of land it still owns to developer Green Street St. Louis, which has been working with the city on redevelopment efforts for years.
Green Street already owns part of the site and in 2015 built a speculative warehouse on land that was remediated early. The building was fully leased last year and currently houses about 80 jobs, said Brian Pratt, a consultant to Green Street. The company plans to close on the remaining parcels next month and begin construction on a roughly 170,000 square-foot warehouse within the next year.
"The industrial market is strong throughout the Metro Area and feel the new product that we will build will be well received with end users that are expanding in the St. Louis market," Green Street Managing Principal Phil Hulse said. "This is the largest shovel-ready site in the City of St. Louis that provides a high quality option to the market."
Remediation took far longer than expected, delaying the final handoff of the 53-acre property now branded as River City Business Park.
At the confluence of the River Des Peres and Mississippi River at the city's southern tip, Laclede Gas, now natural gas utility Spire, built a plant to make coal gas and industrial coke. The utility later sold it to another company, and the plant continued making industrial coke until the last owner abandoned the property in 1987. By 1992, after years of unpaid taxes, the city’s land bank took title to the property — and had to figure out how to remove the toxic byproducts of industrial coke production.
In 2009 and 2010, Missouri authorized up to $12.3 million in state brownfield remediation tax credits to help finance the site's cleanup. The city tapped Environmental Operations, known for high-profile brownfield tax credit cleanups that include the Northwest Plaza and River City Casino sites. A 2012 Post-Dispatch investigation found that it had served as a consultant on the Carondelet Coke project to solicit bids and then awarded the work to itself, a practice later criticized in a state audit.
Missouri state officials said in the mid-1990s that they opted to use the taxpayer-funded cleanup program rather than putting the site in the federal Superfund program — which can force the companies that polluted sites to pay for cleanups — because they thought it would allow cleanup more quickly.
It took until December and January, however, for the state to sign off on cleanups of three pieces of the site still owned by the city's land bank. Two portions of the site, one owned by Green Street and one owned by the city, still haven't received a final cleanup certification from the state, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said last week.
St. Louis Development Corp. spokesman John Parker said one of those parcels is nearing a certificate of completion and just waiting on paperwork. The other is under review and the city hopes to receive final certification "very soon."
Under the brownfield credit program, the state holds back 25% of the value of the credits until the Missouri Department of Natural Resources certifies that the land is remediated. The LCRA initially took out a $2.6 million loan to cover that gap and pay cleanup costs, expecting to pay off the debt when it got the final 25% of credits. About $615,000 remains on the loan, after the city made a $1.3 million payment using some credits released by the state in January, Parker said.
About $1.4 million in state credits were tied to the creation of 400 new jobs, well above the 80 or so on the site now.
The LCRA contracts with Green Street contemplate an additional $1.2 million payment for mooring rights along the Mississippi River. That will reimburse LCRA for "additional expenses related to the remediation of the property," according to a city report on the project.
Parker, the SLDC spokesman, said the city expects to receive about half of the 25% brownfield credit holdback from the state when the last pieces of property are completely remediated.
"We are in negotiations with (the Missouri Department of Economic Development) on a timeline for job creation and release of the remaining half of the 25% holdback on tax credits," he said in a statement. "That timeline is still pending, but given the provisions of the agreement, we will clear our debt on the site with or without the remaining half of the holdback in tax credits."