After decades, city to sell former polluted Laclede Gas site to private developer

Missouri state officials said in the mid-1990s that they opted to use the taxpayer-funded cleanup program rather than putting the site in the federal Superfund program — which can force the companies that polluted sites to pay for cleanups — because they thought it would allow cleanup more quickly.

It took until December and January, however, for the state to sign off on cleanups of three pieces of the site still owned by the city's land bank. Two portions of the site, one owned by Green Street and one owned by the city, still haven't received a final cleanup certification from the state, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said last week.

St. Louis Development Corp. spokesman John Parker said one of those parcels is nearing a certificate of completion and just waiting on paperwork. The other is under review and the city hopes to receive final certification "very soon."