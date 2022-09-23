After flood swamped hundreds of houses, University City to ask for federal home buyouts

UNIVERSITY CITY — Officials here are on the verge of applying for an estimated $40 million in federal cash to buy out hundreds of homes along the River Des Peres ravaged by flooding in late July.

The city is writing a letter on Friday to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency asking for state and federal funding to buy homes condemned because of flood damage, demolish the structures and turn the land into parks, forests and fields. University City officials said they hope to offer the buyouts, which are voluntary, to about 300 homeowners.

"It’s really to get as many residents as we can out of harm’s way," University City Manager Greg Rose said in a recent interview.

Cities across the region condemned hundreds of houses and apartments after July's devastating floods, and officials and residents are still working to find new housing, repair flooded homes and recover. But University City, bisected by the River Des Peres, was perhaps the hardest hit.

Many residents here — from Mona Drive in the west to Vernon Avenue in the east — now say they'd greet a buyout offer with relief, as long as they get a fair price.

"I think it will be better for everybody," said Reggie Johnson, 55, whose family has lived on Mona Drive for 52 years.

Johnson, his brother and nephew live there and care for their mother, who has dementia. Their father and grandfather passed away in the home. Johnson, a flight attendant, has filled the home with memorabilia from his trips abroad. The front and back have lush gardens. Their elderly neighbors have been lifelong friends. Leaving is going to hurt.

“It has a lot of sentimental value,” Johnson said, standing outside a front door with an orange condemnation order. “But after this last big flood, we’re over it.”

The buyout would be one of two major efforts officials hope will help save people from future flooding.

The second project seeks $10 million in federal funding to expedite construction of an 8-acre water basin in Overland that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says could help reduce River Des Peres flooding.

There is no guarantee that the city will get the money for either project.

Funding is often limited, leaving it unlikely state and federal officials would approve a buyout of hundreds of homes at once. The city is talking with state officials now to gauge how many homes qualify and how much money is available.

"This doesn’t, by any stretch, mean that this is a done deal," said John Wagner, director of planning for the city.

And if the state greenlights the idea, University City would have to detail exactly what a buyout would entail in a formal application for the federal dollars later this year, and likely provide a 35% match, which could be millions of dollars.

Residents have a long list of questions: Will they get a fair price? Are they at risk of worse floods if they stay put? Should they rebuild if they'll just get bought out anyway? How will they afford a new home when housing prices are so high?

Those who qualify for a buyout are supposed to get paid the "fair market value" of the homes before the flooding occurred, according to the state.

Carol Horth, 73, on Burch Lane, worries another flood is just a rainstorm away.

"I just don’t feel like anything can be done in a timely fashion to stop it," said Horth, who has lived in her home for 24 years. "I’m 73, if I have to go through one more flood, I'll just let the water come in and just walk away.

On Mona Drive, Jermaine Williams, 34, bought his first house, on Mona, as a place his son, 3, could grow up in and call home. Williams hoped to see the value go up with new development along Olive Boulevard. He worries that if he leaves, he won't find an affordable home in University City.

"There's a real sense of community here," he said. "It's diverse, the schools are good, and that's what I love about it."

It's not the first time University City residents have weighed a voluntary flood buyout. The July flood was the worst flood for most residents, but only the latest of many over the decades.

In 2008, remnants of Hurricane Ike flooded the Des Peres, killing two residents of Wilson Avenue and damaging about 200 homes. Johnson and Horth remember going to meetings about a possible buyout, estimated then to cost $45 million, including $35 million in federal funds and a $10 million local match.

But the city ended up landing only $3 million from FEMA and $1 million from the city, and buying out about two dozen properties on Wilson. The process took two years for the city to document damage, make environmental assessments, hire an appraiser, demolish the houses, and clear the land.

The city returned the sites to their natural state, a greenway on east Wilson along the creek bank that remains today.

Ty Treutelaar, 62, of Burch Lane, can see the space from his living room window.

"It's like an archeological ruin," he said.

Talk of a buyout now is "blurring the future," he said. "You don't know if you're staying or going, should you renovate or not?"

He moved into the home with his wife five years ago. Flood insurance allowed them to make repairs. Treutelaar, a medical law consultant, feels better equipped than other neighbors to be able to move if he has to. But he doesn't want to, not with housing prices so high.

And he worries for neighbors, especially the elderly and people who paid off their mortgages years ago.

"It can't be just a buyout," he said. "It has to be a relocation. They need to help give long-term assistance to people if they really want them to be safe."