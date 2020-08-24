After monthslong delay, St. Louis officials approve $105 million in bonds for convention center expansion

ST. LOUIS — After a nearly four-month delay while leaders waited for the fiscal impact of the coronavirus to come into focus, a key city board on Monday finally approved issuing $105 million in bonds for a major expansion of the downtown convention center.

The vote at the city's Municipal Finance Corp. — made up of representatives of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed — is a major victory for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission and the hotel and hospitality industry representatives that makes up its board.

The $210 million project will lock up hotel tax payments for the next 40 years to finance an extensive expansion and reconfiguration of the America's Center convention complex along Washington Avenue. Those payments, about $6 million each from the city and St. Louis County, are currently paying down the debt of the Dome at America's Center, where the NFL Rams used to play. But that debt is scheduled to be paid off next year.