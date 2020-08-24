After monthslong delay, St. Louis officials approve $105 million in bonds for convention center expansion

ST. LOUIS — After a nearly four-month delay while leaders waited for the fiscal impact of the coronavirus to come into focus, a key city board on Monday finally approved issuing $105 million in bonds for a major expansion of the downtown convention center.
The vote at the city's Municipal Finance Corp. — made up of representatives of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed — is a major victory for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission and the hotel and hospitality industry representatives that makes up its board.
The $210 million project will lock up hotel tax payments for the next 40 years to finance an extensive expansion and reconfiguration of the America's Center convention complex along Washington Avenue. Those payments, about $6 million each from the city and St. Louis County, are currently paying down the debt of the Dome at America's Center, where the NFL Rams used to play. But that debt is scheduled to be paid off next year.
The project appeared had seemed all but certain to advance at the beginning of the year. St. Louis County in 2019 had signed on to the deal, agreeing to cover half of the cost. A summer 2019 squabble between Green and Krewson about which office would control the lucrative debt offering had been resolved.
Then, the coronavirus struck, decimating hotel occupancy and and the associated taxes that will service the convention center debt. A recent memo from the city budget director found hotel taxes in the second quarter had dropped some 50%.
At the beginning of April, what would have been a final vote to take the bonds to market was punted by the Municipal Finance Corp. board.
But on Monday, officials voted 5-0 to allow Green's office to take the bonds to market. St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne, who sits on the board and had been hesitant to move too hastily while uncertainty peaked in the early months of the pandemic, endorsed the move.
“Obviously there’s still a lot of uncertainty out there, that's for sure, but I do think we’re in a better place than we were several months ago,” Payne said. "I think we’re at a point, at least through this part of the process, that I’m comfortable moving forward.”
