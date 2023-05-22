ST. LOUIS — As agencies and businesses in the geospatial industry gathered in downtown St. Louis on Monday, the director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency announced a renaming for the agency’s current and future campuses.

In his keynote address, NGA Director Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth announced that in honor of the agency’s host city here, its current campus, “NGA West,” will now be known as “NGA St. Louis.”

The name will apply to the campus the intelligence agency occupies here, and to the new, $1.7 billion western headquarters that is under construction in north St. Louis.

His remarks were made at the GEOINT Symposium, an annual gathering for the geospatial industry that draws military and intelligence officials, larger, private sector geospatial companies, and scores of early-stage companies looking to advertise their tech. It was also held in St. Louis in 2021.

The agency’s smaller site in Arnold, Missouri will be known as “NGA Arnold.” The agency’s location in Virginia, near the Pentagon, which has been referred to as “NGA East,” will become “NGA Main.”

Whitworth said the main building at the new St. Louis campus is now enclosed, the parking structures are completed, and the agency is on track to move into the new space in late 2025.