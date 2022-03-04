Air Canada returns to Lambert

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After a two-year pandemic break, Air Canada is returning to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Beginning May 7, the largest airline in Canada will start daily non-stop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to relaunch service between St. Louis and Toronto,” said an Air Canada planning executive, Mark Galardo.

Galardo said travel demand is picking up, and noted that the service will connect to flights worldwide.

Air Canada plans to add by June a second flight to and from Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

The airline last served Lambert two years ago, as the pandemic was hitting the region.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.