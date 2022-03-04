 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Air Canada returns to Lambert

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After a two-year pandemic break, Air Canada is returning to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Beginning May 7, the largest airline in Canada will start daily non-stop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to relaunch service between St. Louis and Toronto,” said an Air Canada planning executive, Mark Galardo.

Galardo said travel demand is picking up, and noted that the service will connect to flights worldwide.

Air Canada plans to add by June a second flight to and from Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

The airline last served Lambert two years ago, as the pandemic was hitting the region.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News