Air Canada to suspend flights to U.S. on coronavirus concerns until May 21

Air Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend flights between Canada and the United States after April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today, the company said.

The Canadian carrier plans to resume service to the United States on May 22.

Air Canada had three daily flights from St. Louis to Toronto, but suspended service in mid-March after the U.S. and Canada agreed to temporarily discontinue nonessential travel between the two nations.

