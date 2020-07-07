Aircraft lessor Avolon cancels 27 additional Boeing 737 Max jets

DUBLIN — Aircraft lessor Avolon on Tuesday announced the cancellation of an additional 27 Boeing 737 Max planes after cancelling 75 of the jets in April.

It also canceled one Airbus A330neo widebody jet, the fifth it has canceled since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and deferred the delivery of three A320neo aircraft until 2022.

The Dublin-based lessor said it has reduced it near-term commitments by over 140 aircraft since the start of the year as it grapples with the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months. However, Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week completed certification test flights, a key milestone toward the plane's return to service.

Rival lessor BOC Aviation last week said it had canceled an order for 30 Max jets while Norwegian Air canceled orders for 92.

On the one hand such cancellations can help clear production slots to deal with a large backlog of Max deliveries, but they also underscore uncertainty over underlying demand for the Max, analysts have said.

The cancellation of five A330neo from one of plane's launch customers is also embarrassing for Airbus.