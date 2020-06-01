Aircraft makers go digital to fight coronavirus delivery logjam

MILAN — Helicopter and jet makers are turning to digital technology so customers can inspect their big-ticket purchases remotely before taking delivery, as they strive to push through deals paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic and bring in much needed cash.

With outside quality inspectors unable to travel to factories to examine aircraft because of lockdowns, manufacturers hope the remote systems will ease the logjam in deliveries after they slowed to a trickle in April.

Aircraft makers make at least half their revenue and generate significant cash at delivery. The pandemic has caused a cash squeeze across the industry, so every delivery counts.

Planemaker Airbus "e-delivered" three A320neo jets in April and Italian helicopter maker Leonardo is in talks with 20 clients about using its "smart delivery" HeliLink video system for inspections. But deliveries remain at a fraction of usual levels.

Turboprop maker ATR, which is co-owned by Leonardo and Airbus, is also offering customers digital ways to sign off on their purchases after it failed to make any deliveries in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, industry sources say there are still significant obstacles that are likely to check a resurgence in deliveries anytime soon.