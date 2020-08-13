You are the owner of this article.
Airport foodservice contractor may lay off 353 at Lambert
Coronavirus slows St. Louis Lambert International Airport

The mostly deserted C concourse of Terminal 1 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport as seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Airport foodservice provider HMSHost said it could permanently lay off as many as 353 workers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

The Maryland company, which staffs airports around the country, said the furloughs instituted beginning in March could become permanent by Oct. 15, according to a WARN Notice filed with Missouri. 

HMSHost said it may also have to permanently layoff 229 workers furloughed at Kansas City International Airport, by October. 

The affected workers are represented by Unite Here Local 74, which represents area hospitality workers and is based in Bridgeton. 

