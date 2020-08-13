Airport foodservice contractor may lay off 353 at Lambert

ST. LOUIS — Airport foodservice provider HMSHost said it could permanently lay off as many as 353 workers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

The Maryland company, which staffs airports around the country, said the furloughs instituted beginning in March could become permanent by Oct. 15, according to a WARN Notice filed with Missouri.

HMSHost said it may also have to permanently layoff 229 workers furloughed at Kansas City International Airport, by October.

The affected workers are represented by Unite Here Local 74, which represents area hospitality workers and is based in Bridgeton.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.