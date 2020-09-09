 Skip to main content
Airport retailer Hudson laying off 84 at Lambert
Airport retailer Hudson laying off 84 at Lambert

Coronavirus slows St. Louis Lambert International Airport

A passenger walks through the mostly deserted C concourse of Terminal 1 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport as seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — National airport retailer Hudson Group is laying off or furloughing 84 people from locations in St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, the company said in a notice filed with Missouri officials Tuesday.

The company that operates airport retail and food outlets across the country said 41 employees were already let go at Lambert. Another 27 will be laid off Oct. 1, and 16 will be placed on long-term furlough.

Hudson said in its notice that it had begun to recall and rehire employees at its airport locations early in the summer. But as coronavirus cases and deaths began mounting in August, new travel restrictions and a downturn in flights forced the company to again cut staffing levels. It cited tens of thousands of airline employee layoffs expected to begin Oct. 1 in its decision to lay off workers across its footprint of more than 1,000 stores at 89 U.S. locations.

