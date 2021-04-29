Alamo Drafthouse says franchisee will open City Foundry location next year

ST. LOUIS — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says it will open a location in the new City Foundry development next spring despite the theater chain's bankruptcy filing last month.
Instead of a corporate-owned location, the Austin, Texas-based company said in a statement that the Alamo Drafthouse planned for the Foundry will be a franchise owned by St Louis Alamo Movies, LLC. John Martin and Marc Evans, who own the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema franchise in Springfield, Missouri, will lead the St. Louis location, slated to open in early spring 2022.
"We have been fans of the City Foundry development since seeing it years ago in its early stages," Evans said in a statement. "It is the perfect, vibrant fit for an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and we look forward to becoming a part of the St. Louis community for movie and entertainment fans.”
Additional tenants include a Fassler Hall beer hall with rooftop beer garden, a Punch Bowl Social gaming and dining venue, and the Food Hall at City Foundry, which includes spaces for 20 eateries.
City Foundry developer Steve Smith first announced Alamo as one of the anchor tenants for the ambitious Foundry development in midtown back in early 2018. As the Foundry neared completion, the pandemic hit, delaying the opening of the entertainment and shopping complex and eventually pushing Alamo into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Fortress Investment Group and Altamont Capital, along with Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League, have a pending deal to take control of the theater chain, Variety reported this week.
"As we enter the final stages of closing on the sale of the company and concluding the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing we made the choice to switch the Alamo at City Foundry to a franchise unit, dramatically accelerating the timetable for St. Louis to experience a whole new level of big screen entertainment," Chris Drazba of Alamo Drafthouse said in the statement to the Post-Dispatch.
City Foundry, a $300 million rehab of the old Federal Mogul factory in midtown, has held outdoor shopping markets and is hosting a concert series as it prepares for a larger opening of its primary attraction — a food hall — sometime in the middle of the year. The project also plans a second phase with 282 apartments. A Wednesday hearing on that phase at a city commission that vets requests for development tax incentives was delayed until May while the area's new alderman, Tina Pihl, gets up to speed on the project.