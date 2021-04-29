Alamo Drafthouse says franchisee will open City Foundry location next year

ST. LOUIS — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says it will open a location in the new City Foundry development next spring despite the theater chain's bankruptcy filing last month.

Instead of a corporate-owned location, the Austin, Texas-based company said in a statement that the Alamo Drafthouse planned for the Foundry will be a franchise owned by St Louis Alamo Movies, LLC. John Martin and Marc Evans, who own the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema franchise in Springfield, Missouri, will lead the St. Louis location, slated to open in early spring 2022.

"We have been fans of the City Foundry development since seeing it years ago in its early stages," Evans said in a statement. "It is the perfect, vibrant fit for an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and we look forward to becoming a part of the St. Louis community for movie and entertainment fans.”

10-screen movie theater coming to City Foundry project in Midtown Additional tenants include a Fassler Hall beer hall with rooftop beer garden, a Punch Bowl Social gaming and dining venue, and the Food Hall at City Foundry, which includes spaces for 20 eateries.