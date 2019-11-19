Tribune Publishing on Tuesday announced that Alden Global Capital has acquired 9.1 million shares, or 25.2 percent of the company, from Merrick Ventures and Michael W. Ferro Jr. for $13 a share.
The transaction makes Alden the largest shareholder in the Chicago-based newspaper company, Tribune said.
Tribune said its board is in discussions with Alden to put two members on its board, increasing the size of the board form six to eight.
Tribune's newspaper properties include the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant.
Alden Global Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that controls Digital First Media, which owns more than 50 daily newspapers in the U.S. including the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.