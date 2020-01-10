Aldermen bar St. Louis employers from initially asking job seekers about criminal histories

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday voted to bar many private employers in the city from basing hiring and promotion decisions on an applicant's criminal history.
The measure, which passed on a 25-0 vote, also would prohibit companies with 10 or more workers from including questions about a person's criminal history on an initial application.
The bill is part of a national "ban-the-box" movement, aimed at removing check boxes and questions about convictions from job applications.
"It expands opportunity to people who historically have been neglected from getting certain jobs because of that stain on their record," said the sponsor, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward. "This will get them in the door."
The legislation includes some exemptions, including for employers who can show a rejection based on criminal history is "reasonably related to or bears upon" the type of job in question.
Employers who do turn down applicants because of past convictions must consider the severity, frequency and recentness of the crimes.
And the measure allows employers to conduct criminal background checks once they determine an applicant is qualified for a job and after the individual has been interviewed.
The measure, which was approved without any debate, would go into effect next January if signed into law by Mayor Lyda Krewson. Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said the measure is under review by the office.
Complaints would be investigated by the city Civil Rights Enforcement Agency, which would turn those with merit to the license collector's office for enforcement.
Employers accused of a first violation would get a warning and an order requiring them to comply with the law in 30 days. A second violation could result in a fine and a third offense could spur the "potential revocation" of a business operating license.
The measure follows former Mayor Francis Slay's 2014 executive order ending a requirement that felony convictions be disclosed on applications for city government jobs.
Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed a similar executive order affecting county employees in 2018.