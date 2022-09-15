Aldi relocates Crestwood store

CRESTWOOD — Grocery chain Aldi has moved its Crestwood store to a new location 1 mile west.

The new store opened Thursday and is located at 301 Watson Plaza in the same shopping center as Walgreens and Dollar Tree.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aldi's former store at 9274 Watson Road closed Aug. 30, the company said in a release. That location is owned by Chippewa Loft LLC, an entity affiliated with Harjot Padda, state incorporation documents show.

Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for Aldi, said in a release that the new location offers a "revamped and refreshed" store that has more room for products.

The company operates 2,200 stores across 38 states.