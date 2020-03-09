All-stock deal would create world’s biggest insurance broker, worth nearly $80 billion

Aon Plc said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson Plc for nearly $30 billion, in an all-stock deal which will make it the world’s biggest insurance broker and give it more pricing power, but also attract regulatory scrutiny. Both companies have St. Louis offices.

The acquisition, the insurance sector’s largest ever, unifies the second and third largest brokers globally into a company worth almost $80 billion, overtaking market leader Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. It comes at a time when insurers are facing rising claims and new threats from the global outbreak of coronavirus and climate change.

Aon had scrapped plans last year to pursue a merger with Willis, a day after media reports forced it to reveal it was in the early stages of considering an all-stock offer for the Irish-domiciled company. The merger agreement came right after a 12-month restriction under Irish rules for revisiting the deal expired.

The timing also coincides with a violent market correction, as Wall Street’s main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday, driven by 20% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of coronavirus.

This also weighed on Aon, whose shares dropped 16% on Monday, much more than the 8% drop in Willis shares.

When asked about the timing of the deal, Aon Chief Executive Officer Greg Case told Reuters: “This is the time we move,” noting that he spoke to 250 senior colleagues on Monday who were “energized” by the deal.

“In a world of volatility, clients have needs around protecting assets,” Case said.