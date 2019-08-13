Allegiant Air is adding nonstop flights from from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in the Metro East to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport beginning Nov. 15.
This new seasonal route will operate twice weekly, Las Vegas-based Allegiant said Tuesday. With the new route, Allegiant will serve 10 cities from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.
“Our July record has been surpassed in August with over 45,000 passengers using the airport," Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport, said in a statement. "It’s clear that travelers from across the region have discovered the advantages of flying through MidAmerica, and the addition of this latest great destination will help to ensure the growth trend continues.”