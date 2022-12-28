Allied Healthcare to cut jobs, close facility in the Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A medical supply company plans to close its plant in the Hill neighborhood and lay off employees, according to a notice filed with the state.

Allied Healthcare Products said in the notice that it plans to permanently close its plant at 1720 Sublette Avenue in February. The closure means all 160 employees who work at the facility will be laid off.

The firm makes respiratory equipment like ventilators and oxygen masks for hospitals, home health companies and other medical providers.

According to recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company's board approved the layoffs in response to deepening financial losses. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allied Healthcare Products is one of the region's smaller public companies. It is headquartered at the Sublette Avenue location, and has a second manufacturing facility in Stuyvesant Falls, New York, according to public filings.

The company has struggled for years, though in early 2020 its stock jumped 1,800%, to $24, as day traders speculated that the firm would benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the company reported a bump in sales during the following fiscal year, and turned a profit for the first time in years.

But in the 2022 fiscal year, sales dropped below pre-pandemic levels, and the company posted a $5.4 million loss.

In its public filings, the company said inflation raised its costs for the 2022 fiscal year by around $1.3 million. Supply chain issues meant shortages of certain components. Labor shortages made it more difficult to fill customers' orders on time, which affected sales.

The company's stock closed at 90 cents on Wednesday afternoon, down from $5.82 at the end of 2021.