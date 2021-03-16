U.S. private security firm Allied Universal said on Tuesday around 79% of G4S shareholders had accepted its bid to buy the British rival for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.28 billion), ending a drawn-out takeover battle with Canada’s GardaWorld.
Shareholders accepted Allied Universal’s higher offer of 245 pence per share over GardaWorld’s 235 pence apiece bid. Allied had brought down its offer acceptance level to 50% plus one G4S share.
Shares of G4S closed up 0.7% at 244.5 pence.
Councilman Tim Fitch asks whether Bi-State did its due diligence in checking out USA Today reports.
The merger between G4S and private-equity backed Allied Universal would create the world’s largest private security company, employing more than 750,000 security guards and other staff across dozens of countries, while also strengthening its presence in the United States.
Sweden’s Securitas AB is the next biggest player in the U.S. private security market.
Allied has largely obtained the required antitrust regulatory approvals in the United States and European Union. The deal does not require approval from Britain since the EU clearance was obtained before the Brexit deadline.
Allied said the offer would become wholly unconditional on April 6.
G4S employees currently provide security on the MetroLink system in the St. Louis area.
Bi-State Development in December 2019 selected G4S from six bidders for a three-year-contract not to exceed $16.7 million, with options for two more years not to exceed $11.8 million.
The MetroLink security guards are unarmed. James Cook, a G4S employee, was killed Jan. 31 on a MetroLink platform. The man accused of fatally shooting Cook has been charged.
The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.