Alton Schnucks store to close permanently

ALTON — The Schnucks grocery store at 1721 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton will permanently close, Schnuck Markets announced Thursday.

The grocery chain said in a statement that it will not renew the lease that's scheduled to expire in June for the 51,000-square-foot store.

The location had shown poor sales since Schnuck Markets acquired it in October 2018, with more shoppers opting to go to other store locations in Alton and Godfrey, according to the company.

Employees at the store will be relocated to other Schnucks locations at the same rate of pay, the company said.

The Alton location initially closed on a temporary basis March 16, to allow staff to help other locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now 15 Metro East Schnucks stores that employ about 1,600 people, according to the company. Schnuck Markets operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

