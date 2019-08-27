Alton Steel's ownership has been transferred to about 50 of its employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
J & J Ventures LLC, a unit of Jayne and John Simmons’ family of businesses, has owned the company since 2005. The sale price was not disclosed.
The current leadership will remain in place under the new ownership structure.
“We believe the ESOP ownership structure is best for our customers, employees, the community and for the future strength of the company," CEO Jim Hrusovsky said in a statement.
Alton Steel has about 250 employees.