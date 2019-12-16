Amazon.com Inc. said on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp.'s ground network to deliver its Prime shipments.
Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx's plane-based services to fulfill Prime shipments, according to Amazon.
This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network.
This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but "limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history," a FedEx representative said.
The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance in shipments during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.