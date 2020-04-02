Amazon executive on defense after comments about warehouse protest leader

In a statement, Zapolsky said: “I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by repeatedly returning to the premises after having been warned to quarantine himself after exposure to virus COVID-19. I let my emotions draft my words and get the better of me.”

Smalls, 31, told Reuters he planned to sue Amazon and was working with the New York Attorney General, who earlier called on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate the firing.

He said he was not a professional organizer but had stepped into the role to help people. “I want to support those who are afraid to speak up,” Smalls said.

The alleged comments by Zapolsky follow a contentious relationship Amazon has long had with unions that have wanted to organize its workforce.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which said it was working with Smalls, called the alleged behavior “disgusting!” The affiliated United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said in a statement that federal regulators should investigate Amazon’s actions and Zapolsky and other executives should be fired.