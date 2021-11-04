Amazon takes another swipe at union as Alabama rematch looms

SAN FRANCISCO — Earlier this year, Amazon.com Inc. easily defeated a historic union drive at a Bessemer warehouse in Alabama. However, with another vote imminent, the online retailer does not leave anything to chance

According to interviews and documents obtained by Reuters, Amazon has intensified its campaign at the warehouse over the past few weeks. They have forced thousands of employees to attend meetings and posted signs in bathrooms criticizing labor groups.

It is an indication that Amazon is sticking to its aggressive playbook. In August, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer said the company’s conduct around the previous vote interfered with the Bessemer union election. An NLRB regional director’s decision on whether to order a new vote is forthcoming. Amazon has denied wrongdoing and said it wanted employees’ voices to be heard.

Still, the moves to discourage unionization ahead of any second election, previously unreported, show how Amazon is fighting representation at its U.S. worksites.

An uptick in labor activity since workers in April rejected joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), including organizing drives in New York and Canada, has pushed Amazon to react.