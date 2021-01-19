Amazon to open new sort center in Berkeley

Amazon is set to open a new sort center in Berkeley later this year, the online giant said Tuesday.
The new site will join an Amazon fulfillment center in St. Peters and a sort center in Hazelwood, as well as three delivery stations in Hazelwood and Kansas City. It also has an air cargo operation at St. Louis Lambert International Airport that began in 2019.
It opened its first Amazon 4-star store in Missouri in September in the St. Louis Galleria and has four Whole Foods markets in the state.
The Berkeley sort center will be at 8850 Springdale Avenue. The company said the it will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs paying at least $15 an hour. It typically posts jobs at a site about two months before it opens. Details about job offerings, when available, can be found at www.amazon.com/jobs.
The company said it has more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri.
Leah Thorsen
Leah Thorsen is a regional reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
