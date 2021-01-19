 Skip to main content
Amazon to open new sort center in Berkeley
We tour the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters

One of the robotic devices that will be used to sort and distribute packages was on display on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the nearly completed Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters. The 855,000 square foot building will create 1,500 full-time jobs. Local dignitaries and members of the media got a chance to tour the nearly completed facility. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Amazon is set to open a new sort center in Berkeley later this year, the online giant said Tuesday.

The new site will join an Amazon fulfillment center in St. Peters and a sort center in Hazelwood, as well as three delivery stations in Hazelwood and Kansas City. It also has an air cargo operation at St. Louis Lambert International Airport that began in 2019.

It opened its first Amazon 4-star store in Missouri in September in the St. Louis Galleria and has four Whole Foods markets in the state.

The Berkeley sort center will be at 8850 Springdale Avenue. The company said the it will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs paying at least $15 an hour. It typically posts jobs at a site about two months before it opens. Details about job offerings, when available, can be found at www.amazon.com/jobs

The company said it has more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri. 

