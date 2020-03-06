Amazon to work with attorneys general to nail coronavirus price-gougers
Amazon to work with attorneys general to nail coronavirus price-gougers

WASHINGTON — Amazon.com Inc. said on Friday it is working with state attorneys general to identify and prosecute third-party sellers on its website who are engaged in price-gouging to take advantage of fears of the spreading coronavirus.

In a letter to U.S. Senator Edward Markey, the company said it has removed more than 530,000 product offers over price-gouging concerns as well as “millions” of products that make unsupported claims about their ability to fight coronavirus.

Markey wrote Amazon earlier this week asking the company to stop third-party sellers from ramping up prices for items like Purell hand sanitizer as people seek to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

