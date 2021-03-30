Amazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for US labor

NEW YORK — The National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Inc.’s workers in Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union, with momentum for future labor organizing at America’s second-largest private employer hanging in the balance.

Agents from the labor board began sifting through ballots sent to more than 5,800 workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, a process expected to last days and spark legal challenges.

Tallying votes might not begin until later this week or next, after both Amazon and the union check the eligibility of ballots cast, said a person familiar with the process. Subsequent procedures and objections could further forestall a certified result, the person said.

Amazon has aggressively discouraged attempts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to become the first to organize one of the online retail giant’s U.S. facilities.

A union victory would leave Amazon, second only to Walmart Inc., with more than 800,000 employees nationwide, vulnerable to additional organizing efforts and represent a watershed moment for the U.S. labor movement, said Wilma Liebman, a former NLRB chair during President Barack Obama's administration.