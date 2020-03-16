AMC limits theater attendance to 50 people per show over coronavirus fears

LOS ANGELES — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest U.S. theater operator, said on Monday it will limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show, effective immediately, due to the spread of coronavirus.
No auditorium will allow more than 250 people, AMC had said on Friday.
This week, officials here canceled multiple sporting events, several parades and, finally, banned public gatherings altogether. And while hospitality businesses try to cope with coronavirus slowdowns and shutdowns, the public might assume that owners have insurance to cover their losses. But they almost certainly don't.
