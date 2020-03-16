AMC limits theater attendance to 50 people per show over coronavirus fears
AMC limits theater attendance to 50 people per show over coronavirus fears

AMC Creve Coeur 12

Worker Tony Connizzo boards up broken glass doors at the AMC Creve Coeur 12 theater on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. The doors were shattered by gunfire in a fatal shooting outside the theater the night before. He said he boarded up five doors on the outside and three in the atrium next to the ticket window. Photo by Kim Bell, kbell@post-dispatch.com

LOS ANGELES — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest U.S. theater operator, said on Monday it will limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show, effective immediately, due to the spread of coronavirus.

No auditorium will allow more than 250 people, AMC had said on Friday. 

AMC has seven theaters in the St. Louis area.

Updated at 7 a.m. Monday, March 16. 

