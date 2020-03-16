AMC limits theater attendance to 50 people per show over coronavirus fears

LOS ANGELES — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest U.S. theater operator, said on Monday it will limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show, effective immediately, due to the spread of coronavirus.

No auditorium will allow more than 250 people, AMC had said on Friday.

AMC has seven theaters in the St. Louis area.

Updated at 7 a.m. Monday, March 16.

