Ameren aims to build natural gas power plant by 2031 amid push away from coal

ST. LOUIS — Ameren announced plans Thursday to build a large new power plant that largely runs on natural gas within the next decade — even as the utility aims to accelerate its shift toward carbon neutrality.

The electric company outlined broad details about that move and others in an updated, long-term overview of its generation plans that the utility files intermittently with state regulators.

Ameren’s newly released assessment largely reiterates previous goals, emphasizing robust investment in renewable energy over the next couple of decades, while also aiming to retire three of its four coal-fired power plants by 2030. The document reinforced Ameren’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, and moving forward its goal to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2045, instead of a prior 2050 target.

One significant change revealed in the plan is Ameren's intention to turn to natural gas amid its long-term shift toward more renewables and less coal. Company leaders said a gas plant could serve as a “backstop” to balance intermittency of renewable power and ensure reliability as a quickly dispatchable source of electricity.

“We needed more dispatchable resources in our plan,” said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

The gas plant would have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, according to Ameren’s plans — slightly greater than that of the Rush Island Energy Center, which is the company’s second-biggest coal-fired power plant. Rush Island faces a looming retirement amid legal problems and financial strain.

Birk said the new plant will have the ability to use a portion of hydrogen in its mix of fuel and that, "over time, we expect to go to a higher blend of hydrogen." The company also said that it aims to retrofit the plant with carbon capture and storage, to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, "once those technologies become fully mature."

A location for the gas plant hasn't been determined, but Ameren officials said they intend for it to be in Missouri.

This story will be updated.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.