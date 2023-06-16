Electricity rates for Ameren Missouri customers are set to go up, now that the company's nearly yearlong request for a rate hike has been resolved by state regulators.

The St. Louis-based electric utility said that rates will go up by about $5 per month for a typical residential user, after the Missouri Public Service Commission issued an order Wednesday to finalize the company's rate review that began last August.

Rates could vary, however, from customer to customer, depending on different rate options — such as time-of-use rates that charge different prices for electricity consumed at certain times of the day.

Meanwhile, Ameren has yet to submit accompanying filings about matters such as when new electric rates might take effect, a PSC spokesman said late Thursday.

The company originally sought to raise annual revenues by $316 million, and was ultimately granted an increase of about $140 million per year.

"We will continue working to keep rates as low as possible while focusing on necessary and prudent system upgrades our customers depend on for long-term energy resiliency and reliable service," said Mark Birk, Ameren Missouri's chairman and president said in a statement.

At points throughout the regulatory review process, debate over the proposed rate hike covered issues ranging from the sheer size of the requested increase, to costs associated with the company's aging fleet of coal plants, and how Ameren pays for its charitable Power Play Goals for Kids program that's a staple of St. Louis Blues games.

Some groups said they were pleased with the final result from the rate review. The St. Louis-based chapter of the Sierra Club, for instance, hailed aspects of the agreement, including that a fixed residential customer fee will remain flat at $9 per month, and that the PSC ordered Ameren to "identify avoided costs at its Sioux and Labadie coal-burning power plants if either plant is required to retire earlier than Ameren’s current planning."