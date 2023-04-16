ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues fans know the drill. As an opposing player heads to the penalty box, ’90s techno music fills the arena, fans dance, a power play is announced — and the logo of St. Louis electric company Ameren flashes on the Jumbotron.

The Ameren Power Play Goals for Kids program aims to help children in need. For every goal the Blues score during a power play, the region’s electric utility pledges to donate $500 to a local children’s organization.

But this year, state officials have been scrutinizing the program — and accusing Ameren of funding Power Play through rate charges on customers while donating only a fraction.

Missouri regulators say that for every $1 Ameren has donated to charity, its customers have paid more than $11 for the power play program itself — an arrangement described by one economist as “a horribly inefficient way to help kids in need.”

“Ratepayers have spent $1,819,505 to ‘give away’ approximately $159,000 to kids charities,” Geoff Marke, an economist who advocates for consumers at the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, said in written testimony. “The entire setup is ethically questionable and it is frankly shocking to me that this program is included in rates, let alone for so many years.”

Criticism from Marke and others came as the state dug into Ameren’s finances during the company’s latest attempt to raise rates.

Ameren, as a state-regulated monopoly, has to ask the state for permission to raise rates. When it does, it spells out which costs it’s asking ratepayers to cover. Some costs, like power plant operations, are regularly approved. Other costs Ameren typically has to cover out of its own profits.

State officials like Marke say Ameren has been charging customers for years to pay for the Power Play program.

Ameren declined multiple requests for an interview about the program and its funding. In a statement, it said that because of how rate agreements are approved, it’s unclear which specific program costs are funded with customer revenue.

Still, after pushback from regulators, Ameren this year backed off on its latest attempt to recover Power Play costs from customers, and agreed that, this time, it would pay for the initiative.

Costs for the program are considered advertising, state officials say. And the controversy about how the effort has been funded reflects the broader debate of how — and how much — a monopolized utility should pay for advertising, particularly when its customers have no other choice of power company.

Ad campaigns by monopolies seek to build “more of a positive perception with the public,” said Matt Kasper, deputy director of the Energy and Policy Institute, which monitors the power industry.

“You don’t need to do that,” he said. “You don’t have a competitor.”

Details kept under wraps

The Missouri Public Service Commission has the final say on approving rates for monopolies. And the PSC staff — along with the Office of Public Counsel — has argued that Ameren should not be allowed to charge customers for the Power Play program.

Generally, the state does not allow advertising costs by monopolies to be passed on to customers unless they promote safety or public policies — like energy efficiency — state officials say. But Ameren has over the years included the costs of the Power Play program in its requested rate hikes.

It can be hard to track how those expenses have been paid for because many rate reviews are settled through “black-box” settlements, which don’t break out specific costs and aren’t public. Kasper and other experts said advertising spending can sometimes get overlooked among the far bigger expenditures that dominate a utility’s financial books.

The Ameren power play budget varies season to season, according to the OPC, and has increased every year — rising from $158,000 in the 2015-16 season to $265,002 this year and surpassing $1.8 million in total over its eight-year history.

Meanwhile, the program has cost ratepayers an average of $11.43 for each dollar donated to charity, the OPC said, although that ratio changes by season, depending in part on how many power play goals the Blues score.

During the 2016-17 season, for instance, Ameren customers spent $21.66 for each dollar the company donated. The ratio was lower when the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, and the program spent $8.11 for each dollar given to charity.

Various details about the program — including specific benefits Ameren receives from the advertising campaign — are redacted from public documents filed in the company’s rate review.

The Blues declined to discuss the program. The team does “not share the financial details of our corporate partnerships,” a spokesperson said in an email to the Post-Dispatch.

Bad ‘optics’ for popular program

Testimony from the Office of Public Counsel noted that the Power Play campaign is “arguably one of Ameren’s most popular advertisements” and said it should continue — just not with its costs covered by customers.

This year, the program benefited the Special Learning Center, which helps educate and care for kids with disabilities. The organization was chosen among four finalist charities through an online vote conducted in December and January.

A season-long total of $23,000 was pledged through the program, while the Blues ranked near the bottom tier of the National Hockey League in power play goals, with 46.

The Special Learning Center received a check for this year’s donations at the Blues’ final home game.

Meanwhile, Ameren, state regulators and advocates have reached a preliminary agreement in the company’s rate case. Ameren had asked for a $316 million annual rate hike; the parties agreed to $140 million. Hearings continue on how to spread costs across consumers.

And — though the Power Play costs were this time withdrawn from the company’s request — some people, like Marke, still want Ameren and the Public Service Commission to make it clear that such funding won’t be allowed, going forward.

“The optics of this issue are bad enough that Ameren Missouri should expressly declare that they will no longer use ratepayer funds for the Blues Power Play Goal for Kids,” Marke wrote in testimony filed on March 13.

Ameren said in the April 7 preliminary agreement that it’s ready to go along with that.

Marke wants more: He has asked state regulators to cement the decision as a precedent into the future.