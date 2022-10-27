Ameren expects lower bills for customers from Inflation Reduction Act

Ameren says its customers could see significant economic benefits — including more than $1 billion in reduced costs over the coming decade, and an average of 4.5% off their energy bills, per year — because of the newly passed federal Inflation Reduction Act, according to filings from the St. Louis-based electric utility.

The savings are predicted to be $4.50 per month for an average residential customer, although that depends on future rate reviews and when planned projects go into service, Ameren said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, signed into law in August was armed with far-reaching provisions to help promote renewable energy — part of a plan to protect the climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while also increasing the availability of lower-cost sources of power generation.

Its passage comes as Ameren is already mobilizing plans to expand its renewable energy production. For instance, although the utility uses coal as its predominant power source, it intends to invest billions of dollars into renewables over the next two decades, touting the low costs and economic appeal of resources such as wind and solar.

Ameren has conducted analyses to gauge the impact the bill could have on its own plans and projects. The company said in a filing Friday that the new legislation is “especially pertinent” to its plans to build a 150-megawatt solar farm in Southern Illinois’ White County, by making solar projects eligible for production tax credits that increase in value to match the rate of inflation.

Compared to other, previously available tax credits, the new ones are “significantly more advantageous for customers” — equating to savings of approximately $15 million for the Illinois solar project alone, Ameren said.

Ameren estimates the IRA will reduce the revenue it is authorized to collect from customers by about $1.3 billion from 2023 to 2032, according to a separate Oct. 12 filing submitted to state regulators.

The anticipated decline is driven mostly by changes to the tax credits available for renewable energy development, said Mitch Lansford, Ameren Missouri’s director of regulatory accounting.

“The Inflation Reduction Act really extends the time period over which those tax credits are available,” he said.