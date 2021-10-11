Ameren names new CEO. Warner Baxter stepping down

Ameren announced Monday that it will install a new CEO at the start of 2022.

The St. Louis-based energy monopoly will elevate Marty Lyons, a longtime executive for the company, to the roles of CEO and president, effective Jan. 1.

Warner Baxter, Ameren's current CEO, president and chairman, will remain as executive chairman, and Lyons will report to him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baxter, 60, has been with Ameren since 1995, and took the helm in 2014. Lyons joined the utility in 2001 as a vice president and controller. He has held a variety of leadership roles within the company during his tenure, including a decade as chief financial officer. He is currently president of Ameren Missouri.

Ameren's leadership changes occur during a period of transition for the company and electric industry as renewable power generation gains momentum and carbon-heavy alternatives, like coal-fired power plants, face mounting pressure to shut down, for reasons tied to both costs and climate concerns.

Ameren, which generates about two-thirds of its power from coal has in recent years established goals to cuts its carbon emissions while investing billions in renewables over the next couple decades. The company aims to have its emissions reach "net zero" by 2050.