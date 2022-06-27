Ameren plans to acquire its largest-ever solar farm, leapfrogging another recent move

For the second time in about four months, Ameren has announced plans to acquire a new facility that would become its largest-ever solar farm — another project that will far exceed the scale of the utility's relatively modest solar installations in service, to date.

The growing list of progressively larger solar projects comes as the St. Louis-based electric utility aims to ramp up renewable power generation, with plans to ultimately invest billions in clean energy over the next couple decades.

Ameren said Monday that the newly planned Huck Finn Solar Project, with a capacity of 200 megawatts, will be 25 times larger than any existing solar facility in Missouri.

The project will be built on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties, roughly a two-hour drive northwest of St. Louis. It will be capable of powering approximately 40,000 homes, and could be operational by 2024.

Ameren described the project as signaling a "step-change for solar generation in Missouri," according to a release announcing the move.

Its scale is similar, however, to a separate, 150-megawatt facility planned in Southern Illinois that the company unveiled in February.

Both projects are set to be far bigger than any solar installations already on Ameren's books. That includes the six-megawatt Montgomery County facility that the company started operating in April, to provide "blocks" of renewable energy offsets to about 2,000 customers enrolled in its Community Solar Program.

This story will be updated.

