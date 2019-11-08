ST LOUIS — Ameren Corp. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $364 million, better than Wall Street expected.
The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.
The utility posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.
Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.23 to $3.33 per share.
Ameren shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.