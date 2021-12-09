Ameren rates will be going up. The question is: Who will pay, and how much?

St. Louis-based power utility Ameren met with state regulators and consumer advocates on Thursday over coming rate increases.
The state authorized Ameren last month to raise rates enough to boost revenue by nearly 9% or about $220 million a year. The parties discussed at a hearing on Thursday how to divide the costs between residential and industrial customers.
"It's just a matter of how do you split the pie," said John Coffman, a lawyer who advocates on utility issues for the Consumers Council of Missouri, describing the case ahead of the hearing. "That's the one main issue that has not been resolved."
Support Local Journalism
-
Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote
-
‘We’re going to have to start putting people out’: Evictions rising again in St. Louis area
-
Meet the new guy: A-B’s new North America chief is bullish on beer
-
As more customers go mobile, St. Louis-area bank branches close
-
Options dwindle for Ameren: Shuttering Rush Island coal plant ever more logical, experts say
He expects regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission to reach a decision in the coming weeks.
The company originally sought 12% or $299 million more per year when it filed its request for rate changes in the spring.
Ameren said the increase is needed to cover recent electric grid upgrades and wind farms.
The increases will take effect Feb. 28.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.