Ameren reports earnings boost from new investments, hot summer weather

ST. LOUIS — Ameren profits grew last quarter thanks to hot summer weather, rate changes, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and new electric grid investments, the company said ahead of a quarterly call with investors Thursday.

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, the St. Louis-based power utility's overall revenue improved 11% from a year ago, growing to more than $1.8 billion from about $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the company's quarterly profits jumped to $425 million from $367 million last year — a more than 15% increase.

This story will be updated.

