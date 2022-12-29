Ameren’s oldest, smallest coal plant set to retire – raising questions about its afterlife

Ameren’s oldest and smallest coal-fired power plant will officially close Dec. 31, the first of the utility's three coal-fired power plants planned to shutter by 2030. What the facility becomes next is undecided, but experts say its connection to the electric grid could give it a new life in renewable energy.

The St. Louis-based electricity provider first announced the plan to retire its Meramec Energy Center, in south St. Louis County, in 2014. The site has access to a railroad and the Mississippi River.

"In some ways, the most valuable thing those plants have is their ability to connect to the grid," said David Boyd, a consultant who formerly served with the Minnesota Public Utility Commission and also worked for the region's electric grid overseer.

How to potentially repurpose facilities long dedicated to coal power reaches far beyond the Ameren plant. Nationally, as waves of coal plants have shuttered amid struggles to compete economically, their closures have triggered many conversations about what can fill the void at each site.

“Short answer is there’s no firm plans, right now,” said John Beck, the Meramec plant director. He said options will be vetted by Ameren over the coming months, and even years.

Harnessing former coal plants’ abundance of transmission access is usually one of the top talking points — and selling points — surrounding the subject. That’s especially true given the rapid growth of renewable energy projects, which often face daunting transmission bottlenecks and hurdles with getting their power onto the electric grid, while also increasing the demand for energy storage projects to help smooth out the availability of the electricity they produce.

"The interconnection process is very slow. It can literally take years to bring a brand new generating facility online," said Boyd, explaining that such long queues can be bypassed if new generation facilities tap into old points of transmission. "That’s a big deal. There’s value in that."

That potential value is all the more substantial when added up on a national scale, power plant to power plant.

"I think that these coal plants, in general, have huge potential for our country, given the outstanding electric infrastructure that’s in place," said Dennis Pruitt, who helps lead economic development efforts for the Missouri Partnership, a public and private organization.

He added that challenges associated with cleaning up the sites can be overcome and that "any heavy industrial use" could be appropriate for their next chapters.

Meramec is the oldest of Ameren’s four coal-fired power plants by 14 years, and is by far its smallest — with barely half the capacity of the company’s next-smallest plant. It has not been heavily used throughout recent years, serving instead as a “peaker” plant, run mainly as a last resort when electricity demand soars. Lately, the plant has only produced about one-tenth of the power, or less, that it once did, compared to its heyday a couple decades ago, Ameren's Beck said.

Meramec’s imminent shutdown has not sparked nearly the same levels of debate and scrutiny as its downriver counterpart, the Rush Island Energy Center, in Jefferson County. That coal plant — Ameren’s second-biggest — faces an early retirement, announced as the utility faced a court-ordered alternative of installing expensive pollution controls at the site after years of Clean Air Act violations. But aims for a relatively abrupt retirement of Rush Island have stalled, and been pushed back, amid concerns about possible impacts to electric grid reliability.

The need for energy storage projects could add to the appeal of repurposing former coal plants, like the Meramec site.

"That seems almost like a no-brainer to use that site for energy storage," said Ashok Gupta, a Kansas City-based energy economist for the Natural Resources Defense Council. "As they build up more and more renewables, they’re going to need storage."

One doesn’t need to look far to see examples of what can become of a coal plant after retirement; plenty transformations are just across the Mississippi River, in Illinois.

Last year, for instance, Vistra Corp. said that it would convert nine retired or retiring coal plants in central and Southern Illinois into utility-scale solar and battery energy storage facilities. The company estimated that the move would create more than 2,200 full-time jobs. (Many of the plants were formerly owned by Ameren, before being sold almost a decade ago.)

The approaching retirement of much of Ameren’s coal fleet raises the same questions closer to St. Louis. Beyond exploring potential ways to reuse the sites, there are other important questions about how to decommission and clean up the facilities, and how to reassign or retrain workers affected by the closures.

At Meramec, Ameren says its approximately 70 employees will "be taken care of" — with some planning to retire, and those wishing to remain in the company’s workforce being reassigned.

A small number of plant workers will continue to assist with the initial stages of the yearslong decommissioning process, before outside contractors handle later phases, like demolition work. Meanwhile, Ameren said it still plans to keep coal ash buried at the site — a stance that has generated years of controversies and concerns about impacts to groundwater and adjacent rivers.

Several experts note that Meramec’s closure — and potential transformation into something new — may benefit from a flood of federal funding becoming available from measures like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the climate- and energy-related initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The landscape has changed with tax credits," said Boyd, assessing whether Ameren could use them to retool the site for solar or energy storage projects. "There's a ton of resources to help them do that."