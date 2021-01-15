Ameren says Callaway nuclear plant restart delayed by snag — its third in the past year

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Ameren Corp.’s Callaway nuclear plant has been forced to halt operations for the third time in the past nine months.
The most recent shutdown came after the plant experienced a non-nuclear operating issue tied to its generator while the plant was ramping up after maintenance. The 1,190-megawatt Callaway reactor is not running as a result, the company said in a statement Thursday.
As Ameren investigates and remedies the cause, the utility did not specify when the central Missouri plant — about 30 miles northwest of Jefferson City — will be brought back online.
The facility has not been operational since late December, said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists. He said it is unusual to have three “scrams” — sudden, unplanned shutdowns — in one year.
“Callaway’s been having some issues this year,” Lyman said, adding that U.S. nuclear plants average one scram every two years.
Records show that the first shutdown happened in April, when a main feedwater valve malfunctioned, and the second happened in September after a piece of ductwork became detached and caused a generator to trip.
Details about the latest shutdown have not yet emerged, as plant operators have 60 days to submit a report to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
If the facility experiences another scram in the coming months, Lyman said it will cross a regulatory threshold that triggers closer oversight.
The most recent incidents are especially puzzling, he said, because they happened around planned breaks in operation for refueling and maintenance.
Inspections and maintenance on steam generators at many U.S. nuclear plants have been deferred during the pandemic because of social distancing and other logistical challenges related to the virus. Still, Lyman said, scrams in 2020 seem to be “about on par” with 2019 numbers.
“We may not see the effects of that (deferred maintenance) until this year,” Lyman said.
Ameren declined to answer questions about the shutdowns.
Callaway is the company’s only nuclear power plant, and provides about 20% of its electricity production. The carbon-free generation from the facility features prominently in the coal-heavy utility’s future plans, as it works toward goals to cut carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 85% by 2040, when compared with 2005 levels, and then to net zero by 2050.
That long-term plan also relies on investing billions of dollars in renewable energy.
Ameren announced Thursday it closed on the acquisition of its second wind farm — just weeks after assuming ownership of its first, the largest in the state at 400 megawatts. When completed, the new wind facility, in northwest Missouri’s Atchison County, will account for 300 megawatts of generation. About one-third of that capacity is now operational, the company said.