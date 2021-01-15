Ameren says Callaway nuclear plant restart delayed by snag — its third in the past year

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Ameren Corp.’s Callaway nuclear plant has been forced to halt operations for the third time in the past nine months.

The most recent shutdown came after the plant experienced a non-nuclear operating issue tied to its generator while the plant was ramping up after maintenance. The 1,190-megawatt Callaway reactor is not running as a result, the company said in a statement Thursday.

As Ameren investigates and remedies the cause, the utility did not specify when the central Missouri plant — about 30 miles northwest of Jefferson City — will be brought back online.

The facility has not been operational since late December, said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists. He said it is unusual to have three “scrams” — sudden, unplanned shutdowns — in one year.

“Callaway’s been having some issues this year,” Lyman said, adding that U.S. nuclear plants average one scram every two years.

Records show that the first shutdown happened in April, when a main feedwater valve malfunctioned, and the second happened in September after a piece of ductwork became detached and caused a generator to trip.