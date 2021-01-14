Ameren says Callaway nuclear plant restart delayed by snag

Reuters
-
‘Extraordinary events’: Local companies are latest to pause donations to Hawley after Capitol riot
-
How one north St. Louis neighborhood is rebuilding. ‘Game-changer for our city,’ says advocate
-
Some companies say they will suspend campaign donations to U.S. lawmakers who objected to Biden’s electoral votes
-
4 financial ‘experts’ who could steer you wrong
-
Page revamps county board that owns more than 150 Wellston properties
Ameren Corp. said on Thursday its Callaway nuclear power plant experienced a non-nuclear operating issue related to its generator while the plant was being ramped up following maintenance.
The 1,190-megawatt Callaway reactor is not operating as a result at present, the company said in a statement, but did not specify when the plant will be brought back online.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.