Ameren says Callaway nuclear plant restart delayed by snag
Ameren says Callaway nuclear plant restart delayed by snag

Ameren Missouri's Callaway Nuclear Power Plant .

Ameren Missouri's Callaway Nuclear Power Plant as seen from a passenger airliner on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Callaway is Missouri's only nuclear power plant and it began operating 1984. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Ameren Corp. said on Thursday its Callaway nuclear power plant experienced a non-nuclear operating issue related to its generator while the plant was being ramped up following maintenance.

The 1,190-megawatt Callaway reactor is not operating as a result at present, the company said in a statement, but did not specify when the plant will be brought back online.

  

