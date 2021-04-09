Ameren seeks rate increase, looks to boost revenues by $300 million a year

In recent months, the company has also acquired two northern Missouri wind farms for a combined $1.2 billion. That includes the 400-megawatt High Prairie Renewable Energy Center, completed near Kirksville late last year, followed weeks later by the acquisition of a 300-megawatt facility under construction in Atchison County, in far northwest Missouri.

The sites represent the first wind facilities in the coal-dominated utility’s generation fleet. The projects have been hailed by outsiders as welcome — and overdue — first steps in a long-awaited shift away from coal power, which is increasingly struggling to remain economically competitive, but still accounts for about two-thirds of Ameren’s current generation.

Ameren’s development of renewable energy projects is only set to accelerate. The company plans to invest an additional $3.3 billion in wind and solar facilities by 2030, and $3.5 billion more by 2040, according to a long-term generation outlook released last year. Wind and solar generation are expected to meet nearly 60% of the company’s electricity sales by then.