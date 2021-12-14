Ameren to shutter Rush Island coal plant 15 years earlier than planned

ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.

The Tuesday announcement by the power supplier for the St. Louis region comes months after a federal appeals court ruled that the utility, heavily reliant on coal to generate electricity, must install pollution controls to reduce the amount of sulfur dioxide emitted from the 1970s-era plant. Experts estimated installation could cost up to $1 billion.

Instead, Ameren opted to retire the plant ahead of schedule. It previously planned to retire the plant, the newest among its four coal plants, in 2039.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An exact date for the closure wasn't disclosed, but the company said in regulatory and court filings it would be at least before the March 2024 compliance date set by a court ruling.

A reliability assessment is underway by the region's grid operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, known as MISO, that should be released in January, Ameren said. Based on the results of that study, the plant could shutter earlier.