American adds new flights to Austin from St. Louis, Southwest adds Puerto Rico
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced new routes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

American will operate daily direct flights to Austin, Texas, beginning in September, with additional flights starting Oct. 7. Southwest Airlines will start weekly flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 13.

American and Southwest become the fourth and fifth airlines in the last two weeks to announce new flights from St. Louis. Spirit announced nine new destinations from Lambert in late May, and United and Allegiant followed two days later with new flights to South Carolina from Lambert and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

"We are delighted that American Airlines is adding direct service to Austin," Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “This new destination by American allows leisure travelers in St. Louis to not only visit one of the nation’s best locations for music and outdoor recreation, but gives business travelers a direct link to one of the premier high-tech marketplaces." 

Southwest said in a statement that the expansion is "a response to growing customer demand for more access to beaches." The company added that the airline is offering an "escape to the Caribbean."

Tickets to Puerto Rico go on sale immediately, and tickets to Austin will be available Monday.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

