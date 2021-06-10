American adds new flights to Austin from St. Louis, Southwest adds Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced new routes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

American will operate daily direct flights to Austin, Texas, beginning in September, with additional flights starting Oct. 7. Southwest Airlines will start weekly flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 13.

American and Southwest become the fourth and fifth airlines in the last two weeks to announce new flights from St. Louis. Spirit announced nine new destinations from Lambert in late May, and United and Allegiant followed two days later with new flights to South Carolina from Lambert and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.