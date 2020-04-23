Americans too scared to go to work risk losing unemployment aid, experts say

“You’re asking people to put their life on the line,” he said. “These people aren’t Army Rangers — those people signed up for combat. A barber did not.”

Going back to work is a worrisome prospect for Decatur, Georgia, librarian Felicities Yee, 36, who said she fears exposure to the virus because she is expecting her first child in July.

“I feel embarrassed and afraid to be in Georgia right now,” Yee said. Public libraries in her county remain closed for now.

Georgia’s Labor Department says it has processed more than 860,000 unemployment claims since mid-March, when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus. That is equal to 17% of the total state workforce. Officials say they are now paying out twice as many claims in a single week as they did for all of 2019 and have distributed more than $500 million in benefits. Some critics say the state’s early reopening is an attempt to push people out of a safety-net system that is straining state finances.

“I think that one of the big drivers of this decision by Kemp is to get people off unemployment rolls and having the private sector keeping these people afloat,” said Georgia employment lawyer James Radford.