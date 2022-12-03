Amtrak again delays resumption of 1 of 2 daily round trips from St. Louis to KC

ST. LOUIS — Continued delays in deploying newly built train cars has spurred Amtrak to extend a temporary service cutback on the St. Louis-to-Kansas City River Runner route two additional weeks. Defects — including one that shuts down passengers’ laptops — have been found throughout the cars.

One of two daily round trips between the two cities, suspended Oct. 24, is now set to resume Dec. 16 instead of Monday.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said a lack of available cars due is part of the reason for “temporary suspensions” of service this year that “have been sort of rotating around the Midwest.” He said Amtrak also has had labor shortages.

At issue are some of 88 new rail cars costing $238.4 million being built by German-owned Siemens at its Sacramento, California, plant for use in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, the lead agency for the four Midwestern states that jointly own the cars, said problems now corrected include welding defects, HVAC performance issues and defects in the stairs that slide out for passengers getting on or off the train.

”There were some initial problems with the stairs not being aligned ... leading to the stairs jamming and not retracting,” IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel said in an email.

Another ongoing problem, he said, is defective magnets on passenger work tables that caused laptops to turn off. “We are engaged on a daily basis with our partners to resolve these issues expeditiously,” Wappel said.

IDOT is still working with Siemens and Amtrak to correct issues with water filtration in bathroom sinks and onboard electronic displays of information such as upcoming stations, he said.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, at an Amtrak board meeting in St. Louis Thursday, said the rail line had anticipated that 60 of the new cars would be in service now in the Midwest but that so far only 30 have been accepted.

”It’s a key to us being able to restore the service across the network,” he said. “The challenge is in getting the final equipment from the manufacturer to meet the product standards.”

Wappel, the IDOT official, said 24 new cars are in the process of being delivered and accepted for service, with four others undergoing minor repairs.

The problems getting cars is the latest issue to affect Amtrak service in Missouri this year.

The second Missouri River Runner round trip was discontinued last January after Missouri legislators had underfunded Amtrak in 2021. This year lawmakers boosted the funding and the second round trip was restored in July, only to be stopped in October due to the Amtrak car shortage.

At the Thursday Amtrak meeting, Jackson Hotaling of Missourians for Responsible Transportation, a statewide advocacy group, expressed concern at the periodic cuts in Amtrak service in the state.