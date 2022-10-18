Amtrak to suspend 1 of 2 daily round trips to Kansas City

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak is suspending one of two daily round trips to Kansas City beginning Monday, citing "a shortage of available train equipment."

The suspension, which comes just three months after the passenger rail carrier resumed twice-a-day service on the route following a state funding boost, will be in effect through Nov. 16.

During the suspension period, the cross-state Missouri River Runner train will leave Kansas City at 8:40 a.m. and arrive in St. Louis at 2:20 p.m. The return trip will leave St. Louis at 3:05 p.m. and arrive in Kansas City at 10 p.m.

Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesman, said the shortage is due to delays in deploying some new train cars. One of Amtrak's five daily round trips from St. Louis to Chicago was suspended Sept. 17 for the same reason.

The second Missouri cross-state roundtrip had been discontinued in January after Missouri legislators had underfunded Amtrak last year.

In the state's new budget that took effect July 1, lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson boosted the funding and the second round-trip was restored a couple of weeks later.