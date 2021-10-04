An Ameren wind farm isn’t running at night, to save bats. Should customers pay for that?

Three years ago, the largest electric utility in the state, Ameren Corp., pitched a brand new wind farm with hundreds of turbines in the hills of northern Missouri. But the area, just north of Kirksville, was also home to eagle nests and endangered bat colonies, the state said. Scientists warned Ameren the turbines would kill some.

Now Ameren is before state regulators hoping to raise electricity rates across Missouri, and it’s run into a sticking point: The turbines at its High Prairie Renewable Energy Center have indeed killed a few bats and at least one eagle recently, forcing the company to idle the wind farm overnight for the last several months.

And consumer advocates are arguing, among other things, that Ameren shouldn’t be able to fully charge customers for a facility that isn’t fully running.

“Ratepayers,” said Geoff Marke, chief economist with the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which advocates for residents, “should not be responsible for any costs related to Ameren’s poor managerial decisions in electing to site its wind farm where it did.”