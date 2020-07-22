An introvert’s guide to Zoom: Four tips for remote meetings

Meanwhile there are other issues to unravel, like tone, pitch as well as silences and their meaning. Plus, people often talk over one another.

For extroverts who thrive in that kind of buzzy cocktail party-like format, that communication style might not seem so foreign. But for introverts who are at their best one-on-one, in a quieter environment, Zoom can feel like an overload.

We are not just talking about one or two isolated employees: From one-third to one-half of the U.S. population can be considered introverts, according to Susan Cain, author of the bestselling book “Quiet.”

That being said, this New Normal is something we will all have to get used to. According to a survey by Wainhouse Research, 57% of companies are now using Zoom, compared to 30% before the pandemic — a growth spurt almost overnight.

And working from home doesn’t look like it will be going away anytime soon. The Society for Human Resource Management and Oxford Economics found that a whopping 64% of salaried and 49% of hourly employees now working from home most of the time, compared to only 3% and 2% back in January.