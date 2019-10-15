The Anheuser-Busch Foundation announced that it will return as a presidential debate sponsor for the 2020 general election.
The foundation has been an official sponsor since 1996, when it first partnered with the Commission on Presidential Debates.
"As an industry leader we are committed to playing an active role in strengthening our communities and our democracy," said Cesar Vargas, Anheuser-Busch U.S. Chief External Affairs Officer, in a statement. "The Anheuser-Busch Foundation’s sponsorship of the presidential debates is one of the ways that we support our democratic process and drive participation in elections."
The company announced the news Friday, following the Commission's release of the sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.