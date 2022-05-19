 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anheuser-Busch hikes beer prices again to deal with inflation

Beer Giants Merger Effects St. Louis

FILE PHOTO: Georgia Glymore, a bottler, makes quality control checks on bottles of Budweiser moving down the production line in the Bevo Packaging Plant on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, at A-B InBev's operation in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The King of Beers is demanding more tribute.

Anheuser-Busch has told industry publications it is planning to raise prices again in October to keep pace with rising costs. Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer's Insights, said that between that and a previous increase in February, A-B's markup will near 8% this year — right around the rate of inflation. 

In beer terms, that's pushes an $8-six pack of Bud Light closer to $9.

A-B Chief Sales Officer Simon Wuestenberg told Beer Business Daily the changes were necessary in an "unpredictable, unprecedented external environment with no relief in sight."

The news from the world's largest brewer, which has its North American headquarters here, could set the pace for others in the industry. Molson Coors, brewer of Miller Lite, is also dealing with rising costs and is likely to follow A-B's lead, Steinman wrote in a note to clients this week. Boston Beer, maker of Samuel Adams, could stick to 3-5%, Steinman reported, and Modelo seller Constellation Brands will look to keep increases between 1%-2%.

AB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

