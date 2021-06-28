Anheuser-Busch InBev names new North American chief

Anheuser-Busch InBev named a new leader for its North American operations Monday.
Brendan Whitworth, the company’s current U.S. chief sales officer, will take over Thursday when current North American chief Michel Doukeris becomes CEO.
The North American division, which is headquartered in St. Louis, has been challenged in recent years by declining sales volume and profitability as leading U.S. brand Bud Light loses market share.
A news release said Whitworth has played a key role in the growth of Michelob Ultra into the country’s No. 2 brand by sales.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.