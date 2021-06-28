 Skip to main content
Anheuser-Busch InBev names new North American chief
Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Brendan Whitworth as its new North American Zone President on Monday, June 28, 2021. He will assume the role July 1.

Anheuser-Busch InBev named a new leader for its North American operations Monday. 

Brendan Whitworth, the company’s current U.S. chief sales officer, will take over Thursday when current North American chief Michel Doukeris becomes CEO.

The North American division, which is headquartered in St. Louis, has been challenged in recent years by declining sales volume and profitability as leading U.S. brand Bud Light loses market share. 

A news release said Whitworth has played a key role in the growth of Michelob Ultra into the country’s No. 2 brand by sales. 

